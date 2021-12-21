Chile elects youngest-ever president

Chile has elected a new president after a runoff election between a far-left and far-right candidates. The winner, leftist Gabriel Boric, will be the youngest president ever in the country. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports.Dec. 21, 2021
