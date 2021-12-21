IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Young tornado victims making remarkable recoveries

    02:25

  • Philippines struggling after deadly typhoon

    03:05
  • Now Playing

    Chile elects youngest-ever president

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    How to talk to kids about Covid as Omicron variant spreads

    06:47

  • Santa Clara County’s tiny homes aim to end homelessness by 2025

    04:25

  • Biden spoke to Manchin hours after Build Back Better opposition

    03:44

  • Dow falls sharply amid lockdown, lower consumer spending concerns 

    01:39

  • New York officials to decide before Christmas on Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration

    04:16

  • Russian tied to hacking 2016 election charged with insider trading in Boston

    02:01

  • NBC barista becomes citizen after nine years in the U.S.

    16:24

  • Google under investigation for treatment of Black workers

    00:45

  • Jury to begin deliberation in Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial after pleading not guilty

    02:46

  • Closing arguments underway in sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell

    02:38

  • Jury hears closing arguments in Kim Potter trial before final deliberations

    03:15

  • What happens if you’re exposed to Covid and can’t find a test?

    04:00

  • Sports leagues scramble to reschedule games as Covid cases spike among teams

    03:59

  • Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to testify ahead of closing arguments in sex trafficking trial

    02:44

  • European Covid restrictions spark protests as omicron spreads

    04:43

  • What is behind the wide-ranging costs of ER visits?

    05:03

  • Black students share Harvard experience amid school's effort to confront legacy of slavery

    03:03

NBC News NOW

Chile elects youngest-ever president

03:07

Chile has elected a new president after a runoff election between a far-left and far-right candidates. The winner, leftist Gabriel Boric, will be the youngest president ever in the country. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports.Dec. 21, 2021

  • Young tornado victims making remarkable recoveries

    02:25

  • Philippines struggling after deadly typhoon

    03:05
  • Now Playing

    Chile elects youngest-ever president

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    How to talk to kids about Covid as Omicron variant spreads

    06:47

  • Santa Clara County’s tiny homes aim to end homelessness by 2025

    04:25

  • Biden spoke to Manchin hours after Build Back Better opposition

    03:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All