Chile to join 30 other countries in legalizing same-sex marriage

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chile to join 30 other countries in legalizing same-sex marriage02:01
Josh Duggar found guilty in child sex abuse image trial00:24
Daunte Wright's girlfriend gives emotional testimony in Kim Potter trial03:07
Cellist quits job to perform in NYC subway dressed like Marie Antoinette01:31
Small Business Admin. head Guzman on 'shuttered venue' relief bill02:57
Experts look to fentanyl test strips amid record-high overdose deaths04:46
Mother of Daunte Wright is first witness to testify in Kim Potter trial07:13
Starbucks employees to decide whether to form the chain's first U.S. union in Buffalo07:06
Scott Peterson resentenced to life without parole for killing pregnant wife Laci Peterson03:19
Congress moves forward with plan to raise debt ceiling with only Democratic votes01:47
Thousands of service members miss Covid vaccination deadlines03:29
Jan. 6 committee to advance contempt proceedings as Meadows fails to appear03:08
Identifying top health and wellness trends for 202203:21
Ralph McDaniels on the vision behind iconic hip-hop series ‘Video Music Box’04:38
Identifying top wedding trends for 202203:14
Opening statements to begin for former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter02:35
Mark Meadows to stop cooperating with Jan. 6 committee04:54
Roger Stone will plead the 5th to January 6 subpoena00:33
Indonesia volcano eruption kills at least 34, more than 20 missing01:56
Investigators chasing new lead in 2017 murders of Indiana teen girls03:57
Chile to join 30 other countries in legalizing same-sex marriage02:01
Chile’s Congress has passed a law to legalize same-sex marriage after a decade-long legal battle and with the country delicately poised ahead of a crossroads election.Dec. 9, 2021
Chile to join 30 other countries in legalizing same-sex marriage02:01
Josh Duggar found guilty in child sex abuse image trial00:24
Daunte Wright's girlfriend gives emotional testimony in Kim Potter trial03:07
Cellist quits job to perform in NYC subway dressed like Marie Antoinette01:31
Small Business Admin. head Guzman on 'shuttered venue' relief bill02:57
Experts look to fentanyl test strips amid record-high overdose deaths04:46