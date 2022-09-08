IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Chilean voters reject leftist constitution

Chilean voters reject leftist constitution

Chileans reject a new proposed constitution in what would have been the world’s most progressive legislature. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin reports on how this historic vote deals a major blow to the country’s leftist president and leaves the country’s future uncertain. Sept. 8, 2022

