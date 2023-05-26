IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Ice cream truck driver who killed two brothers in mistaken identity case sentenced to life in prison

  • Now Playing

    China hit with new Covid wave months after easing restrictions

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Montana becomes first state to ban Drag Story Hours

    03:52

  • U.S. nuclear secrets are vulnerable to spies, report says

    02:51

  • DHS warns of potential violence ahead of 2024 election

    03:57

  • Alex Murdaugh indicted on federal fraud charges

    04:07

  • U.S. credit rating could be downgraded if government defaults

    04:13

  • How the GOP is reacting to DeSantis’ 2024 presidential run

    02:50

  • How to prepare for a possible government default

    03:30

  • Animation writer Jameel Saleem on Hollywood’s lack of diversity

    04:04

  • Moscow court extends Evan Gershkokovich’s pre-trial detention by 3 months

    03:35

  • Debt ceiling negotiations hit a ‘speed bump,’ Democratic official says

    06:40

  • How DeSantis’ presidential run could impact 2024 GOP primary

    03:44

  • Attack on Russian village carried out by pro-Ukrainian group, Kremlin claims

    01:28

  • E. Jean Carroll seeking additional damages after Trump CNN townhall comments

    02:10

  • Trump to appear virtually in New York court in hush money case

    01:20

  • How private citizens prepared for an 8-day trip to the International Space Station

    05:08

  • Jack Teixeira was previously caught with classified documents, prosecutors say

    02:27

  • Why concertgoers are calling for stricter etiquette during live shows

    03:30

  • Deadly flooding sparks mass evacuation in northern Italy

    03:48

  • Speaker McCarthy ‘can see the path’ towards a debt ceiling deal

    05:28

NBC News NOW

China hit with new Covid wave months after easing restrictions

02:27

Just six months after China relaxed its Covid-19 restrictions, the country is bracing for a new wave of infections that could see as many as 65 million cases per week by the time it peaks at the end of June. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer reports from Beijing. May 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    China hit with new Covid wave months after easing restrictions

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Montana becomes first state to ban Drag Story Hours

    03:52

  • U.S. nuclear secrets are vulnerable to spies, report says

    02:51

  • DHS warns of potential violence ahead of 2024 election

    03:57

  • Alex Murdaugh indicted on federal fraud charges

    04:07

  • U.S. credit rating could be downgraded if government defaults

    04:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All