China: Rise of a Superpower

Days before the beginning of the Beijing Olympics Keir Simmons travels to three continents to investigate the birth of superpower China. To pull back the curtain on its political and military reach he goes to Djibouti, Africa, and sees the People’s Liberation Army’s only base outside the Chinese mainland; he speaks to dissidents who have fled Hong Kong and interviews Uyghurs whose families have been torn apart. He speaks to a senior Chinese official about human rights. In this searching documentary Keir Simmons asks key questions about whether what’s good for China is good for the world and asks: just how powerful is Beijing?Feb. 3, 2022

