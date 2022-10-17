IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    China's Communist Party Congress convenes with Xi Jinping expected to secure third five-year presidential term

NBC News NOW

China's Communist Party Congress convenes with Xi Jinping expected to secure third five-year presidential term

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to get voted into his third term as president, ushering in a new era of consolidated power in the Chinese government. NBC News' Janis Mackey Frayer explains what takes place at the Communist Party Congress, the rhetoric surrounding reunification with Taiwan and if the government will ease up on its zero covid policy. Oct. 17, 2022

    China's Communist Party Congress convenes with Xi Jinping expected to secure third five-year presidential term

Best of NBC News

