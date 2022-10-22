IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    China's Communist Party Congress highlights President Xi's power

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    China's Communist party highlights Xi Jinping's power

    02:11

  • Giant panda pair sent from China to Qatar ahead of soccer World Cup

    00:54

  • Pro-democracy protester beaten up at Chinese consulate in U.K.

    01:14

  • China's Communist Party Congress convenes with Xi Jinping expected to secure third five-year presidential term

    04:14

  • After protest, Beijing steps up security ahead of Communist Party Congress

    01:25

  • How an attack on Taiwan could cause economic damage worldwide

    05:04

  • VP Harris confirms U.S. support for Taiwan during Japan visit

    00:52

  • How U.S. taxpayers helped China's military

    06:14

  • Hong Kong police arrest man for alleged sedition during Queen Elizabeth II tribute

    00:47

  • Deadly quake in Sichuan, China, topples homes, creates landslides

    01:09

  • Shanghai schools reopen after months of closures due to Covid

    01:21

  • China's drought shrinks Poyang, its largest freshwater lake

    01:03

  • Extreme weather in China leads to drought, wildfires

    00:49

  • Indiana's governor visits Taiwanese president during trip to boost trade ties

    00:55

  • Receding waters of China's Yangtze River reveals ancient Buddhist statues

    00:44

  • China’s Yangtze River dries up amid unprecedented drought

    00:56

  • U.S. lawmakers visit to Taiwan’s parliament causes outrage in Beijing

    00:48

  • Taiwan residents downplay China military drills amid rising tensions

    01:28

  • Taiwan holds live-fire artillery drills to test combat readiness, officials say

    00:49

NBC News NOW

China's Communist Party Congress highlights President Xi's power

02:28

As China's Communist Party Congress wraps President Xi Jinping is set to receive a third term as both General Secretary and the head of China's armed forces and his title as President is not up for renewal until spring 2023. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer reports from Beijing.Oct. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    China's Communist Party Congress highlights President Xi's power

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    China's Communist party highlights Xi Jinping's power

    02:11

  • Giant panda pair sent from China to Qatar ahead of soccer World Cup

    00:54

  • Pro-democracy protester beaten up at Chinese consulate in U.K.

    01:14

  • China's Communist Party Congress convenes with Xi Jinping expected to secure third five-year presidential term

    04:14

  • After protest, Beijing steps up security ahead of Communist Party Congress

    01:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All