China's middle-class sees decrease in confidence as economy faces slowdown
April 19, 2024

NBC News NOW

China's middle-class sees decrease in confidence as economy faces slowdown

03:54

NBC News' Janis Mackey Frayer speaks with a 39-year-old Beijing resident who is navigating being laid off from an internet company while the middle-class in China decreases. April 19, 2024

