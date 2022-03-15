IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine's drones have lethal impact on Russian forces

    02:47

  • Democrats to report $14 million in fundraising from February

    01:25

  • Manchin denies support for Biden's Federal Reserve Board nominee

    03:13

  • What to expect from Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination hearings

    02:33

  • Harvard students create website to help Ukrainian refugees find homes

    04:35

  • Residents of Kherson, Ukraine, rally against Russian occupation

    04:46

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in Russian custody on drug charges

    03:11

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address Congress

    04:08

  • Elderly Ukrainian refugee dies on her journey out of war zone

    03:32

  • As spring break returns to Florida so do fentanyl warnings

    02:06

  • Russian invasion likely to continue driving up gas prices and inflation

    02:22

  • Watch: Protestor with 'No War' sign walk onto Russian state TV set

    00:56

  • Jane Campion apologizes after controversial comments about Williams sisters 

    04:06

  • Far-right groups boosting Russia propaganda against Ukraine

    02:20

  • DeSantis targets 2 Congressional seats held by Black lawmakers

    06:51

  • Partisan local officials spark concerns over 'insider' threats to elections

    03:01

  • Brother of Jussie Smollett says actor is being held in jail psych ward

    00:17

  • Chinese technology manufacturing hub on lockdown amid rising Covid cases

    01:58

  • White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine

    04:57

  • How a nonprofit organization is working to evacuate Ukrainian animal shelters

    03:32

NBC News NOW

China's worst Covid outbreak since 2020 leads to lockdowns, mass testing

02:35

China is facing its worst outbreak of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic, the country reported more than 3,500 cases in one day, and scientists are warning the daily number of cases could grow to ten times that before declining. NBC's Janis Mackey Freyer reports. March 15, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine's drones have lethal impact on Russian forces

    02:47

  • Democrats to report $14 million in fundraising from February

    01:25

  • Manchin denies support for Biden's Federal Reserve Board nominee

    03:13

  • What to expect from Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination hearings

    02:33

  • Harvard students create website to help Ukrainian refugees find homes

    04:35

  • Residents of Kherson, Ukraine, rally against Russian occupation

    04:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All