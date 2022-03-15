China's worst Covid outbreak since 2020 leads to lockdowns, mass testing
02:35
China is facing its worst outbreak of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic, the country reported more than 3,500 cases in one day, and scientists are warning the daily number of cases could grow to ten times that before declining. NBC's Janis Mackey Freyer reports. March 15, 2022
