NBC News NOW

Chinese artist uses NFT'S for activism

04:03

Many countries including the U.S. are staging a "diplomatic boycott" of the Winter Games as no government officials will visit Beijing in protest of alleged human rights violations against a Muslim ethnic group in China. NBC foreign correspondent Claudio Lavanga explains how one Chinese artist is turning digital keepsakes known as NFT'S into a new form of protest. Feb. 3, 2022

