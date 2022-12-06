IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Voters head to the polls in Georgia’s Senate runoff election

    03:18

  • A.I. chatbot goes viral for accuracy and honesty

    03:20
  • Now Playing

    Chinese-backed hackers stole millions in Covid relief, Secret Service says

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    Moscow blames Ukraine for deadly explosions at air bases in Russia

    04:25

  • Thousands in North Carolina without power days after ‘targeted attack’ on power stations

    04:17

  • Lawmakers face fast approaching deadlines in House lame-duck session

    04:30

  • Children’s medicine in short supply due to surging respiratory illness

    01:51

  • Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over pre-sale disaster

    03:51

  • Russia launches new wave of missile attacks against Ukraine as winter sets in

    04:25

  • Warnock, Walker make final push ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff election

    06:15

  • U.S. economy adds 263,000 jobs in November

    04:05

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments on Biden’s student loan relief plan

    03:22

  • Senate passes railroad labor agreement, averting strike ahead of the holidays

    04:13

  • Political heavyweights campaign for Warnock, Walker ahead of Georgia Senate runoff

    04:18

  • Biden hosts French President Macron at administration’s first state dinner

    04:14

  • Closing arguments to begin in criminal tax fraud trial against Trump Organization

    02:58

  • Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift named Spotify's most streamed global artists of 2022

    03:46

  • Cities decide whether to keep outdoor dining as winter approaches

    03:20

  • DHS issues domestic terror threat warning to LGBTQ, Jewish and migrant communities

    04:18

  • Early voting ramps up ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff election

    03:10

NBC News NOW

Chinese-backed hackers stole millions in Covid relief, Secret Service says

02:57

According to a new Secret Service report, hackers linked to the Chinese government stole at least $20 million in Covid-19 relief funds, signaling the first reported instance of pandemic fraud connected to a foreign government. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian explains what the report alleges and how the U.S. is working to combat hackers in the future. Dec. 6, 2022

  • Voters head to the polls in Georgia’s Senate runoff election

    03:18

  • A.I. chatbot goes viral for accuracy and honesty

    03:20
  • Now Playing

    Chinese-backed hackers stole millions in Covid relief, Secret Service says

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    Moscow blames Ukraine for deadly explosions at air bases in Russia

    04:25

  • Thousands in North Carolina without power days after ‘targeted attack’ on power stations

    04:17

  • Lawmakers face fast approaching deadlines in House lame-duck session

    04:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All