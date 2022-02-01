Chinese government requiring all Winter Olympics participants to download app
06:45
The Chinese government is requiring all athletes, journalists, and spectators at the Winter Olympics to download the “My-2022” app on their phones. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by cyber security expert Eric Noonan to discuss how the watchdog group Citizen-lab warns those who download the app.Feb. 1, 2022
White House is working to aid Afghan refugees resettling within the U.S.
08:09
Now Playing
Chinese government requiring all Winter Olympics participants to download app
06:45
UP NEXT
Two Connecticut police officers suspended for allegedly mishandling investigations
04:08
Images capture pipeline spraying crude oil in Ecuador’s rainforest
03:13
Baby born on transcontinental flight
01:46
An in-depth explanation of the growing popularity of cryptocurrency