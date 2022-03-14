Chinese technology manufacturing hub on lockdown amid rising Covid cases
Shenzhen, China's technology manufacturing hub, will be shut down for the next week in effort to curb the rising Covid cases. Only essential businesses are allowed to open, which is expected to cause a ripple effect on the global supply chain. March 14, 2022
