IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hundreds dead as battle for power in Sudan intensifies

    01:48
  • Now Playing

    Christian leaders say little is being done to stop attacks in Jerusalem 

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Wave of Latin artists are breaking records

    02:29

  • Fighting erupts in Khartoum despite planned cease-fire

    00:41

  • Video shows people using tied bedsheets to escape from a Beijing hospital fire

    00:46

  • Fishermen rescued after being stranded for six days on a barren island off Australia

    00:42

  • Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in Russian court

    01:34

  • Some young Israelis refusing mandatory military service

    04:42

  • Watch: Tim Cook greets man with a 1984 Mac at the opening of Apple's first store in India

    00:46

  • ‘All-out war’ suddenly broke out in Sudan, U.S. traveler says

    05:32

  • Blinken calls for cease-fire in Sudan after a U.S. diplomatic convoy was fired on

    01:41

  • Putin makes surprise visit to Russian-held areas of Ukraine, Kremlin says

    01:42

  • Allies criticize U.S. handling of top secret documents after massive leak

    02:32

  • Putin critic jailed for 25 years for treason and denigrating the Russian military

    01:10

  • Dozens killed amid fighting between Sudan’s army and paramilitary group

    04:33

  • Hundreds killed or wounded after 3 days of fighting in Sudan

    01:28

  • Video shows moments before former Indian lawmaker and brother are shot on live TV

    00:58

  • U.S. government urges Americans in Sudan to shelter in place amid conflict

    01:31

  • Watch: Sudan TV broadcast interrupted by gunfire amid military clashes

    01:05

  • Shooting at Mexico resort leaves 1 child, 6 adults dead

    00:57

NBC News NOW

Christian leaders say little is being done to stop attacks in Jerusalem 

02:38

Documented attacks against Christians by Jewish extremists are growing in Israel. NBC’s Josh Lederman has more on why church officials now accuse the government of doing little to crack down on the harassment amid holy celebrations. April 20, 2023

  • Hundreds dead as battle for power in Sudan intensifies

    01:48
  • Now Playing

    Christian leaders say little is being done to stop attacks in Jerusalem 

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Wave of Latin artists are breaking records

    02:29

  • Fighting erupts in Khartoum despite planned cease-fire

    00:41

  • Video shows people using tied bedsheets to escape from a Beijing hospital fire

    00:46

  • Fishermen rescued after being stranded for six days on a barren island off Australia

    00:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All