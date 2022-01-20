IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Doctor delivers baby on overnight flight to Uganda

    04:35

  • Pennsylvania voters express concerns ahead of 2022 midterm elections

    04:48

  • Jury selection to begin in trial of three former officers charged in George Floyd’s death

    02:55

  • Biden vows ‘severe cost and significant harm’ if Russia invades Ukraine

    05:43

  • Biden faces low approvals rating following wide-ranging news conference

    04:41

  • Mattel honors Ida B. Wells in Barbie 'Inspiring Women Series’

    06:31

  • Women’s basketball trailblazer Lusia Harris passes at age 66

    02:20

  • U.S. seeing crime increase against working women

    03:30

  • Pressure is on for Covid test manufacturers to meet demand

    03:06

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump effort to block release of documents to Jan. 6 committee

    03:10

  • Kroger employee unions fight for a living wage

    04:51

  • Britney Spears says father took $6 million during conservatorship

    04:48

  • White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks

    03:15

  • French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies in skiing accident

    00:26

  • University of Michigan settles with sexual abuse accusers

    00:24

  • How Jan. 6 changed one man's path away from QAnon

    01:46

  • Supreme Court hears Ted Cruz's case on campaign loan repayment

    02:10

  • Schumer plans vote on Senate rules change for voting rights

    03:04

  • Vegan fast-food grows in popularity as top chains add plant-based options

    04:08

  • Michigan Republicans to debate changing state’s voting laws ahead of midterm elections

    03:43

NBC News NOW

Chuck Todd: Biden has ‘lost his political identity’ as he heads into second year in office

03:46

NBC News political director and moderator of “Meet the Press,” Chuck Todd, joins News NOW to explain his take on President Biden’s first year in office following the president’s wide-ranging news conference. Jan. 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Doctor delivers baby on overnight flight to Uganda

    04:35

  • Pennsylvania voters express concerns ahead of 2022 midterm elections

    04:48

  • Jury selection to begin in trial of three former officers charged in George Floyd’s death

    02:55

  • Biden vows ‘severe cost and significant harm’ if Russia invades Ukraine

    05:43

  • Biden faces low approvals rating following wide-ranging news conference

    04:41

  • Mattel honors Ida B. Wells in Barbie 'Inspiring Women Series’

    06:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All