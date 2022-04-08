IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Watch: Video shows citizens beat man on Los Angeles street for alleged dog abuse 

Watch: Video shows citizens beat man on Los Angeles street for alleged dog abuse 

02:51

In Los Angeles, a group of strangers ran to collectively beat up a man they say was abusing a small dog on a leash. According to police, the suspect has been booked on alleged animal cruelty charges while the dog, Champion, is healing after surgery. April 8, 2022

