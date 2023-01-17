IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

City of Scottsdale cuts suburb off from water supply

03:55

A community outside of Phoenix is furious after being cut off from its municipal water supply. NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard has more on how residents in the Rio Verde Foothills are doing everything to bring water back to their homes as others question why developers continue to build on dry land. Jan. 17, 2023

