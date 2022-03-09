Civilians attempt to flee Ukraine as humanitarian crisis escalates
05:46
As the refugee crisis grows in Ukraine and its neighboring countries, people from all over the world are traveling to the region to help civilians evacuate the country. Terrell Jermaine Starr, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, joins News NOW to share why he traveled to Ukraine after the Russian invasion and what the last few weeks have been like on the ground. March 9, 2022
Russian invasion of Ukraine retraumatizes Holocaust survivors in New York’s ‘Little Odessa’
04:06
Putin ‘likely to double down’ on invasion of Ukraine, says CIA director
04:49
Now Playing
Civilians attempt to flee Ukraine as humanitarian crisis escalates
05:46
UP NEXT
Ukraine agrees to temporary cease-fire with Russia along six humanitarian corridors
05:12
India evacuates hundreds of trapped Indian students from northeast Ukraine
02:47
Watch: New Jersey father throws toddler out of burning building