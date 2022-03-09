IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Civilians attempt to flee Ukraine as humanitarian crisis escalates

Civilians attempt to flee Ukraine as humanitarian crisis escalates

As the refugee crisis grows in Ukraine and its neighboring countries, people from all over the world are traveling to the region to help civilians evacuate the country. Terrell Jermaine Starr, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, joins News NOW to share why he traveled to Ukraine after the Russian invasion and what the last few weeks have been like on the ground. March 9, 2022

    Civilians attempt to flee Ukraine as humanitarian crisis escalates

