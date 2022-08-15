IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Climate change effects are forcing more Americans to move

03:56

Heat and drought risks may soon be a top priority for new homeowners as a growing number of Americans are looking into climate-resilient real estate. NBC News' Anne Thompson tells the story of one family who moved from the West Coast to the East Coast to escape the annual fires and relieve their children's stress. Aug. 15, 2022

