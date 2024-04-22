IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Climate change: the connection between land and sea
April 22, 2024

Climate change: the connection between land and sea

04:20

The ocean makes up about 71 percent of the Earth’s surface and what goes on beneath the water is still largely unknown. Organizations like the Schmidt Ocean Institute are working to improve our understanding by using new technology to highlight the crucial connection between land and sea.April 22, 2024

