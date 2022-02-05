Climate experts worry warming temperatures could impact future Winter Games
Olympic organizers are making the Beijing Winter Games the first to use almost 100% fake snow as there is not enough natural snow on the ground for the cold weather sports. NBC News’ Cal Perry joins the show to report on how there is concern from athletes and climate experts on what this could mean for the future of winter sports in general. Feb. 5, 2022
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signs trans athlete ban into law
Climate experts worry warming temperatures could impact future Winter Games
