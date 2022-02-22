IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Three men found guilty on federal hate crime charges for killing of Ahmaud Arbery

NBC News NOW

Closing arguments begin in federal trial of ex-officers charged in Floyd killing

03:20

NBC News' Meagan Fitzgerald reports on what to expect during closing arguments in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights. Feb. 22, 2022

