  • Former Virginia police officer found guilty on six counts for role in Capitol riot

    Closing arguments conclude in trial of Ohio doctor accused of killing 14 patients

    Biden announces new restrictions on 'ghost guns'

  • Rivals Macron and Le Pen go head-to-head in French presidential election rematch

  • Actor Sam Elliott apologizes for controversial comments about 'Power of the Dog'

  • Storms threaten millions across U.S. for fourth straight week

  • Philadelphia to be first major U.S. city reinstating indoor mask mandates

  • Atlanta rapper faces federal charges in connection to gun trafficking ring

  • Russian businesses in NYC face backlash over Ukraine war

  • 'Million Dollar Listing' star says buyers who feel priced out need to 'buy less expensive houses'

  • Elon Musk refuses Twitter board seat after becoming company's largest shareholder

  • Biden to nominate Steve Dettelbach to serve as ATF director

  • Breaking down Russia's renewed military offensive in eastern Ukraine

  • Witches look to restore reputation after centuries of persecution

  • 'Turnsignl' app connects lawyer to people pulled over by police

  • Texas district attorney to dismiss murder charge for self-induced abortion

  • Russian forces focus on eastern Ukraine as Putin appoints new general to oversee invasion

  • Watch: DHL cargo plane emergency landing in Costa Rica, splitting in half

  • Yakuza boss arrested in undercover bust of alleged weapons-for-drugs plot

  • Thousands of Ukrainians wait at U.S.-Mexico border seeking refuge

Closing arguments conclude in trial of Ohio doctor accused of killing 14 patients

An Ohio jury has begun deliberations now that closing arguments have wrapped up in the trial of Dr. William Husel, who is accused of murdering 14 of his patients with deadly doses of fentanyl. Prosecutors argued the 46-year-old doctor deliberately gave patients excess doses of the drug, while the defense claims Husel was providing compassionate care. April 12, 2022

