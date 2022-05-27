IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    What to expect from closing arguments in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

    03:29
    What to expect if you’re traveling for Memorial Day weekend

    02:47

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide in Donbas

    03:46

  • Parents question officers’ response to Uvalde school shooting

    06:53

  • AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities

    06:24

  • Actor Kevin Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault in U.K.

    03:11

  • Testimony concludes in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

    03:02

  • Russian forces close in on two Ukrainian cities in the east

    02:01

  • De-colonization debate heats up in Puerto Rico

    04:05

  • A prayer for the community of Uvalde

    01:53

  • Battlefield Space

    25:18

  • Parents discuss grim reality of difficult talks with kids about school shootings

    02:34

  • Other countries show how gun reform can drastically reduce mass shootings

    01:57

  • Book recommendations with NBC News’ Ali Vitali

    03:20

  • How minority communities are supporting each other after Uvalde shooting

    02:50

  • Oklahoma Gov. Stitt signs nation's strictest abortion ban into law 

    02:27

  • Social media users spread baseless theory that Texas shooter was transgender

    01:57

  • New York court rules Trump must testify in civil investigation

    02:14

  • Actor Ray Liotta dead at 67, passed in his sleep in Dominican Republic

    00:25

  • FDA facing scrutiny over infant formula shortage in Senate hearing

    02:37

What to expect from closing arguments in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

03:29

After six weeks of explosive testimony, closing arguments are set to begin in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial. Entertainment attorney Mitra Ahouraian joins News NOW to break down what to expect from today’s closing arguments and whether it is possible to have a winner in the case. May 27, 2022

