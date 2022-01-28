Coast Guard calls off search for survivors of capsized boat off the coast of Florida
02:28
The Coast Guard is calling off its search for survivors after a boat capsized off the coast of Florida, leaving at least five dead and 34 still missing. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander reports on how the mother of the lone survivor is now speaking out. Jan. 28, 2022
Michael Avenatti cross-examines former client Stormy Daniels
02:24
More than 30 million Americans are under winter storm watches
02:06
Now Playing
Coast Guard calls off search for survivors of capsized boat off the coast of Florida
02:28
UP NEXT
Woman found and returned lost letter written by a Holocaust survivor in 1945
02:11
No arrests in the shooting of a Black man, his family now demands answers
03:16
Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?: A look at Biden's likely Supreme Court short-lister