IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: 'Debris field' found in Titan search area | Santos’ $500K bond was guaranteed by his father and aunt

  • Now Playing

    Coast Guard says debris field discovered in search area near Titanic

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    Missing submersible has about 16 hours of oxygen left

    04:01

  • Biden calls China's Xi a 'dictator' a day after Blinken visits Beijing

    00:59

  • Olympian Tianna Madison advocates for Black mothers after Tori Bowie's death

    05:14

  • Philadelphia I-95 to reopen after collapse

    00:24

  • Hunter Biden to plead guilty to two tax-related misdemeanors

    02:21

  • Black surfers work to reclaim a historic African tradition

    03:32

  • Four killed and dozens injured in wave of mass shootings across U.S.

    02:20

  • Activists rally for Iranian women’s rights on anniversary of hangings

    03:11

  • Jayland Walker's family sues city of Akron and eight officers over shooting

    02:54

  • Tree of Life synagogue gunman found guilty on all federal charges

    03:12

  • Justice Department investigating PGA Tour’s merger with LIV Golf

    02:18

  • Daniel Penny to be arraigned June 28 in Jordan Neely's death

    02:32

  • Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old won't return to school

    02:31

  • Federal Reserve decides to skip interest rate hike

    02:47

  • 19-year-old Ugandan baseball player tapped for MLB draft league

    03:09

  • Summer storms rolling through the southeast U.S. puts 31 million at risk

    01:59

  • Minnesota opens office to investigate missing, murdered Black women

    03:00

  • Youth-led environmental trial begins in Montana

    02:38

  • Utah author accused of poisoning husband appears in court

    02:24

NBC News NOW

Coast Guard says debris field discovered in search area near Titanic

03:30

The U.S. Coast Guard announced that a debris field has been discovered in search area for OceanGate Titan submersible, but it is still unknown if the debris is related to the vessel. NBC News' Kristen Dahlgren reports.June 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Coast Guard says debris field discovered in search area near Titanic

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    Missing submersible has about 16 hours of oxygen left

    04:01

  • Biden calls China's Xi a 'dictator' a day after Blinken visits Beijing

    00:59

  • Olympian Tianna Madison advocates for Black mothers after Tori Bowie's death

    05:14

  • Philadelphia I-95 to reopen after collapse

    00:24

  • Hunter Biden to plead guilty to two tax-related misdemeanors

    02:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All