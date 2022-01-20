IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  The ups and downs of Biden's climate agenda in year one

    Cold case divers find missing woman's car in Texas river

Cold case divers find missing woman's car in Texas river

A team of cold case divers found the car of a missing woman who disappeared in 2017. Human remains were also found inside the vehicle in a Texas river but have not been identified. The team of YouTubers and scuba divers said their cases are about giving people answers. Jan. 20, 2022

