Cold case divers find missing woman's car in Texas river
04:52
A team of cold case divers found the car of a missing woman who disappeared in 2017. Human remains were also found inside the vehicle in a Texas river but have not been identified. The team of YouTubers and scuba divers said their cases are about giving people answers. Jan. 20, 2022
