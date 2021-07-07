Entire University of Central Florida women’s basketball team enters sponsorship agreement

Entire University of Central Florida women’s basketball team enters sponsorship agreement04:26
Following the NCAA’s announcement that college athletes can profit from their off-field popularity, the University of Central Florida women’s basketball team have become the first full squad to enter into a sponsorship deal. UCF forward, Masseny Kaba, and co-founder of College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving, Nick Friedman, join News NOW to discuss decision to sponsor an entire team and what the future holds for partnerships between college teams and companies.