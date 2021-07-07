IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Entire University of Central Florida women’s basketball team enters sponsorship agreement

Following the NCAA’s announcement that college athletes can profit from their off-field popularity, the University of Central Florida women’s basketball team have become the first full squad to enter into a sponsorship deal. UCF forward, Masseny Kaba, and co-founder of College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving, Nick Friedman, join News NOW to discuss decision to sponsor an entire team and what the future holds for partnerships between college teams and companies. July 7, 2021

