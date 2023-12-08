IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    College in Texas helps visually impaired students study chemistry in lab

College in Texas helps visually impaired students study chemistry in lab

03:12

Baylor University in Texas is making their chemistry labs accessible for students that are visually impaired. Funded by a grant from the National Institute of Health, Dr. Bryan Shaw and his graduate students developed tactile tools that are accessible to sighted and visually impaired students. Dec. 8, 2023

    College in Texas helps visually impaired students study chemistry in lab

