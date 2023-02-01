IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Minnesota governor signs reproductive rights bill into law

    01:18
  • Now Playing

    College students install Plan B vending machines on campus 

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Harris announces abortion medication access protection

    02:57

  • Roe v. Wade: 50 years later

    07:57

  • Pilots volunteer to fly passengers seeking abortion care for free

    04:24

  • March for Life returns to Washington for first time since overturning of Roe v. Wade

    03:41

  • House passes anti-abortion bill targeting late-term abortions

    03:27

  • College students mobilize for abortion rights post-Roe

    03:08

  • Biden on codifying Roe in House: 'I don’t think we’re going to make it'

    00:30

  • Some U.S. colleges to offer abortion pills

    03:29

  • Pregnant minors face barriers to abortion care post-Roe

    02:36

  • Hillary Clinton on midterm elections: ‘It turns out women enjoy having human rights'

    01:29

  • Voters in some states signal support for abortion rights in midterm elections

    03:33

  • Abortion, slavery and marijuana legalization among top ballot measure issues

    01:10

  • Vasectomy clinic goes mobile as demand spikes following Roe decision

    03:35

  • Abortion disinformation causes confusion in Latinx communities

    03:01

  • Biden pledges bill to codify abortion rights if Dems win midterms

    00:27

  • Biden says he will push Congress to codify Roe v. Wade if Democrats maintain control

    01:08

  • Jewish woman sues Kentucky over abortion law, citing religious rights

    03:13

  • Report: Herschel Walker urged ex-girlfriend to have 2nd abortion

    02:15

NBC News NOW

College students install Plan B vending machines on campus 

02:17

It has been seven months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a decision that ended nearly 50 years of federal abortion rights. NBC’s Joe Fryer has the story of how college students at various U.S. campuses are working to install vending machines to make emergency contraception more accessible. Feb. 1, 2023

  • Minnesota governor signs reproductive rights bill into law

    01:18
  • Now Playing

    College students install Plan B vending machines on campus 

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Harris announces abortion medication access protection

    02:57

  • Roe v. Wade: 50 years later

    07:57

  • Pilots volunteer to fly passengers seeking abortion care for free

    04:24

  • March for Life returns to Washington for first time since overturning of Roe v. Wade

    03:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All