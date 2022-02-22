IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Colombia's highest court decriminalizes abortions up to 24 weeks of gestation

Abortions are no longer a crime in Colombia after a decision by the county's top court, the ruling coming after years of campaigning by women across Latin America for greater protection and more rights.Feb. 22, 2022

