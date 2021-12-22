Colorado finds success in testing protocols by providing free home Covid tests
As President Biden announced wider testing for Covid-19 across the country, Colorado has been offering free rapid tests since September, two months before omicron was first reported in the U.S. NBC News’ medical correspondent Dr. John Torres explains whether free tests are helping the state control the spread of the virus. Dec. 22, 2021
