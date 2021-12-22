IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Colorado finds success in testing protocols by providing free home Covid tests

    04:06
  • UP NEXT

    How surging Covid cases, hospitalizations are impacting healthcare workers

    03:48

  • Biden urges Covid vaccinations and testing, says U.S. is ‘prepared’ for case surge

    04:36

  • U.S. cities scramble to boost testing capacity ahead of the holidays

    03:30

  • Kellogg's workers ratify tentative contract after strike

    06:31

  • Chris Noth facing additional fallout from assault accusations

    03:36

  • Truckers protest 110-year sentence in Colorado crash

    03:01

  • Holiday travel complicated by Covid surge, airport fights

    02:56

  • Salvation Army rolls out cashless donations across the country

    03:00

  • Why cities are changing course on ‘defund the police’ movement

    04:25

  • Video shows people falling on each other during September escalator malfunction near Boston

    00:21

  • Biden to announce distribution of 500 million free at-home Covid tests

    01:27

  • Breaking down how the top legal cases of 2021 could impact 2022

    04:23

  • President Biden welcomes German shepherd puppy to White House

    00:48

  • Jury enters second day of deliberations in Kim Potter trial

    05:13

  • Biden to address omicron surge as cases spike nationwide

    06:13

  • Young tornado victims making remarkable recoveries

    02:25

  • Philippines struggling after deadly typhoon

    03:05

  • Chile elects youngest-ever president

    03:07

  • How to talk to kids about Covid as Omicron variant spreads

    06:47

NBC News NOW

Colorado finds success in testing protocols by providing free home Covid tests

04:06

As President Biden announced wider testing for Covid-19 across the country, Colorado has been offering free rapid tests since September, two months before omicron was first reported in the U.S. NBC News’ medical correspondent Dr. John Torres explains whether free tests are helping the state control the spread of the virus. Dec. 22, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Colorado finds success in testing protocols by providing free home Covid tests

    04:06
  • UP NEXT

    How surging Covid cases, hospitalizations are impacting healthcare workers

    03:48

  • Biden urges Covid vaccinations and testing, says U.S. is ‘prepared’ for case surge

    04:36

  • U.S. cities scramble to boost testing capacity ahead of the holidays

    03:30

  • Kellogg's workers ratify tentative contract after strike

    06:31

  • Chris Noth facing additional fallout from assault accusations

    03:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All