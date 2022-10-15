Colorado man sues law enforcement for using 'hogtie' method in 2020 arrest

- Now Playing
Colorado man sues law enforcement for using 'hogtie' method in 2020 arrest03:22
- UP NEXT
Raleigh shooting spree suspect in critical condition02:43
Two officers killed after ambush-style shooting in Connecticut02:36
Multiple injured following shooting in North Carolina neighborhood00:25
Supreme Court rejects Trump's appeal over Mar-a-Lago documents case01:46
Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon believed to be dead01:48
What the Parkland sentencing verdict means for future death penalty cases05:31
Watch: Jury recommends life sentence for Parkland shooter01:28
Chicago woman accused of killing landlord, putting body in freezer01:43
Veteran police officer shot to death near Las Vegas strip03:05
Two Connecticut police officers, suspect killed in Bristol shooting02:48
New York dog killing sparks debate over progressive politics and policing03:15
$40 million counterfeit couture scheme uncovered in New York03:55
Jury orders Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to families of Sandy Hook massacre victims02:27
'If you call the police he'll kill us both': Missouri neighbors rush to aid woman held captive01:53
Comedians Eric Andre, Clayton English say police airport searches racially profile, violate constitutional rights02:30
Two charged in murder of Georgia high school football star01:37
Minnesota man pleads guilty to fraud in faked anti-Trump arson01:32
Ohio man accused of 'incel' plot to 'slaughter' women01:29
Trial begins for Russian analyst charged with lying to FBI03:54
- Now Playing
Colorado man sues law enforcement for using 'hogtie' method in 2020 arrest03:22
- UP NEXT
Raleigh shooting spree suspect in critical condition02:43
Two officers killed after ambush-style shooting in Connecticut02:36
Multiple injured following shooting in North Carolina neighborhood00:25
Supreme Court rejects Trump's appeal over Mar-a-Lago documents case01:46
Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon believed to be dead01:48
Play All