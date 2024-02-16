Colorado teens earn first ever cornhole scholarship

California teen arrested for allegedly plotting a school shooting04:21
- Now Playing
Colorado teens earn first ever cornhole scholarship02:24
- UP NEXT
Fans cheer for Caitlin Clark ahead of record breaking game01:39
Two teens in custody after deadly Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting02:40
All victims at Children’s Mercy Hospital will fully recover after shooting01:58
‘My bag saved my life,’ Kansas City shooting witness says00:59
At least 7 firefighters injured in Los Angeles truck explosion01:10
Crews clean up at Kansas City shooting scene01:23
California teen arrested after allegedly making 3D printed gun01:30
South Carolina deputies charged with making prank calls on duty01:15
Arizona school fires Rachel Dolezal over OnlyFans account01:18
California teen charged in school shooting plot01:45
Four Atlanta students injured in shooting outside high school01:28
'Odysseus' successfully launches atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral00:47
Florida deputy who shot at man after mistaking falling acorn for gunfire resigns02:03
Why singles are experiencing dating app fatigue03:25
Mysterious stingray pregnancy leaves many to wonder if shark is father04:00
Study finds sewage, pollution from Mexican river poses health risk to Americans02:54
Video captures sound of gunshots, people running at Kansas City Chiefs parade01:28
Minnesota bill aims to fine unruly fans at youth sports games02:21
California teen arrested for allegedly plotting a school shooting04:21
- Now Playing
Colorado teens earn first ever cornhole scholarship02:24
- UP NEXT
Fans cheer for Caitlin Clark ahead of record breaking game01:39
Two teens in custody after deadly Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting02:40
All victims at Children’s Mercy Hospital will fully recover after shooting01:58
‘My bag saved my life,’ Kansas City shooting witness says00:59
Play All