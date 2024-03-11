IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New transgender housing units expected in Colorado prison
New transgender housing units expected in Colorado prison

A class action lawsuit against the Colorado Department of Corrections centered on the safety of transgender women has reached a $2.1 million settlement and a consent degree to provide transgender housing units. NBC News’ Valerie Castro reports on the inmates’ fight for basic health care and where similar units are located.March 11, 2024

