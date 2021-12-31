Colorado truck driver sentence reduced to 10 years by governor
Colorado Governor Jared Polis has commuted the sentence of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to ten years, down from 110, for the crash that killed four people in 2019. NBC News Legal Analyst Danny Cevallos explains what led to the reduced sentence.Dec. 31, 2021
