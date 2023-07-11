IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Singer Breland on how he defines his music

    04:53

  • Iowa lawmakers to debate the future of a six-week abortion ban

    03:36
    Comedian Sarah Silverman sues Meta and OpenAI for copyright infringement

    03:23
    PGA officials to testify at Senate hearing on LIV Golf merger

    03:47

  • World leaders meet to discuss Ukraine’s NATO membership bid

    03:56

  • Flooding was ‘a complete nightmare,’ New York county official says

    04:37

  • Federal court upholds Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors

    03:29

  • More cases of malaria are confirmed in Florida

    04:02

  • Iowa Republicans to hold first 2024 presidential caucus

    03:22

  • President Biden visits U.K. ahead of NATO summit in Lithuania

    04:57

  • Meta’s Threads becomes most rapidly downloaded app in history

    04:18

  • How Lequimbi could slow the progress of Alzheimer’s disease

    03:41

  • U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in June

    03:08

  • Officials clarify where cocaine was found in the White House

    04:13

  • Former U.S. officials held secret talks with Russia about ending war in Ukraine

    03:51

  • NYC law requires companies to prove A.I. hiring software is not racist or sexist

    02:08

  • Thousands of flights canceled or delayed amid extreme weather

    03:39

  • U.S. Navy prevented Iranian warships from seizing two oil tankers in international waters

    03:27

  • Deadly Russia missile strike hits civilian infrastructure in western Ukraine

    03:54

  • Cocaine was found in ‘heavily traveled’ part of West Wing, WH says

    03:31

Comedian Sarah Silverman sues Meta and OpenAI for copyright infringement

03:23

Comedian Sarah Silverman has filed a lawsuit against social media giant Meta and OpenAI that claims they’re using her content without permission to make their apps work better. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what Silverman and two other authors are alleging and whether the suit could create more opportunities for content creators to take legal action against social media companies. July 11, 2023

