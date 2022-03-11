Commemorating 2 years since Covid declared global pandemic
The World Health Organization declared Covid-19 as a global pandemic and the world came to a halt in efforts to halt the spread of the virus. Over six million people have lost their lives while another 453 million have been infected. Dr. Natalie Azar joins Morning News NOW to discuss the milestones of hope and accomplishment in the past two years.March 11, 2022
