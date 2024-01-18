IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

‘It’s really unusual’: Commentator discusses health of senior royals

02:18

As Princess Kate and King Charles are undergoing health treatments, three of the senior royals are currently out of action. Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich talks about how this affects the duties of the royal family. Jan. 18, 2024

