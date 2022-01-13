Community protests after Black man allegedly killed by white off-duty police officer
Protests have erupted in North Carolina after a Black man was allegedly shot and killed by a white off-duty police officer who claimed self defense but witnesses are saying something different. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah shares how the community is responding. Warning, some of the video is graphic and disturbing.Jan. 13, 2022
