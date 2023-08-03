IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Companies making Ozempic and Mounjaro sued over 'stomach paralysis' claims

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    World's first paraplegic hot air balloon pilot speaks about determination to fly

    02:19

  • What to expect from Elon Musk's X lawsuit against anti-hate speech group

    03:55

  • Memphis police shoot gunman who tried to get inside Hebrew school

    03:02

  • Indicted Trump employee Carlos De Oliveira to appear in court

    01:20

  • Runner with one leg attempts marathon on crutches to protest prosthesis prices

    03:33

  • New details revealed in hearing for Michigan school gunman

    02:25

  • Biden to host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House

    03:25

  • Mitch McConnell escorted away from cameras after freezing mid-sentence

    03:42

  • Hunter Biden pleads not guilty after plea deal agreement falls apart

    07:23

  • How the SAG-AFTRA strike is impacting the U.S. economy

    02:15

  • Why college athletes could be at a higher risk of cardiac arrest

    03:29

  • Hunter Biden expected to plead guilty to tax-related misdemeanor crimes

    05:12

  • Shiza Shahid on building a business that highlights inclusion and diversity

    06:20

  • Emmett Till’s cousin reflects on his legacy: ‘He loved his life’

    03:10

  • Senate Democrats pressure Republican Sen. Tuberville to end military blockade

    03:43

  • How Biden’s re-election campaign is working to address his age

    03:05

  • Wildfires force thousands of evacuations from Greek islands amid extreme heat

    03:33

  • Trump continues on the campaign trail amid the threat of another indictment

    02:32

  • Protests intensify in Israel after parliament passes controversial judicial bill

    03:44

NBC News NOW

Companies making Ozempic and Mounjaro sued over 'stomach paralysis' claims

03:47

According to a lawsuit, the drugmakers behind Ozempic and Mounjaro, which are now being used as popular weight loss drugs, failed to adequately warn patients about the possible risk of severe stomach problems associated with their medications. NBC News' Dr. Natalie Azar reports.Aug. 3, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Companies making Ozempic and Mounjaro sued over 'stomach paralysis' claims

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    World's first paraplegic hot air balloon pilot speaks about determination to fly

    02:19

  • What to expect from Elon Musk's X lawsuit against anti-hate speech group

    03:55

  • Memphis police shoot gunman who tried to get inside Hebrew school

    03:02

  • Indicted Trump employee Carlos De Oliveira to appear in court

    01:20

  • Runner with one leg attempts marathon on crutches to protest prosthesis prices

    03:33
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All