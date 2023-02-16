IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Companies pledge to build E.V. charging stations across U.S.

    04:58
Companies pledge to build E.V. charging stations across U.S.

The Biden administration aims to grow the amount of E.V. charging stations across the U.S. from 130,000 to 500,000 using funds from the bipartisan infrastructure deal passed last year. NBC’s Jake Ward has more on requirements for these stations and what automakers plan to be a part of this expansion.Feb. 16, 2023

