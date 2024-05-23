IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Companies push sale of hair relaxers despite links to cancer-causing ingredients
May 23, 202404:24

  • NBC News unveils Home Buyer Index that measures the market

    02:26

  • Meet Holly Connor, a blind teen with autism inspiring others through music

    03:19
  • Now Playing

    Companies push sale of hair relaxers despite links to cancer-causing ingredients

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Trailblazing ballet dancer John Lam retires after 20 years

    02:13

  • Louisville police release video of golfer Scottie Scheffler's arrest

    02:57

  • Justice Department sues Live Nation for monopolizing the concert industry

    03:14

  • 'This means war': Utah author accused of poisoning husband vows to prove her innocence

    02:16

  • How the bidet market boomed after the pandemic

    04:12

  • New Oct. 7 video appears to show Hamas abducting Israeli women

    01:14

  • Uvalde families announce lawsuit against Texas police and school officials

    03:11

  • Judge temporarily halts Graceland auction

    02:23

  • At least 2 dead, more wounded, after Pennsylvania workplace shooting

    02:52

  • NBC News Select recommends summer travel gadgets

    03:32

  • Actor Taye Diggs discusses caring for his sister living with schizophrenia

    04:54

  • Families of two fallen U.S. soldiers honor daughters on Memorial Day

    05:50

  • NBC News Select recommends must have gadgets for summer travel

    04:41

  • Some patients still struggling with ongoing ADHD medication shortage

    03:31

  • Zinhle Essamuah shares her story of having fibroids removed

    06:50

  • Zinhle Essamuah shares her story of having fibroids removed

    06:26

  • London High Court rules Wikileaks' Julian Assange can appeal U.S. extradition

    02:42

NBC News NOW

Companies push sale of hair relaxers despite links to cancer-causing ingredients

04:24

Companies continue to push the sale of hair relaxers in Africa, despite studies that link the ingredients with cancer. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamauh explains how companies are evading regulations and the impact on women who have used the products.May 23, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • NBC News unveils Home Buyer Index that measures the market

    02:26

  • Meet Holly Connor, a blind teen with autism inspiring others through music

    03:19
  • Now Playing

    Companies push sale of hair relaxers despite links to cancer-causing ingredients

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Trailblazing ballet dancer John Lam retires after 20 years

    02:13

  • Louisville police release video of golfer Scottie Scheffler's arrest

    02:57

  • Justice Department sues Live Nation for monopolizing the concert industry

    03:14
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All