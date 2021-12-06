Companies race to earn forest credits as incentive to offset global carbon footprint
Major companies around the world are trying to get ahead of climate activists by making their own pledges to go carbon neutral, including efforts to restore rainforests to claim credits for their climate initiatives. NBC News’ Josh Lederman explains what types of credits companies are set to receive and whether the forest credits could make a difference in offsetting the global carbon footprint. Dec. 6, 2021
