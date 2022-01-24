Companies ramp up efforts to curb human trafficking surrounding Super Bowl
Companies in the Los Angeles area have ramped up efforts to curb human trafficking surrounding the Super Bowl. Uber is giving tags to drivers with national and local hotlines to report suspected trafficking. And the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee is working with anti-trafficking groups to provide community training and victim services ahead of the game. Jan. 24, 2022
