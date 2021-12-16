Company behind teacher 'Dash for Cash' fundraiser apologizes
02:40
Share this -
copied
Video of teachers in South Dakota scrambling to win cash for their classrooms during a hockey game sparked outrage, drawing criticism about lack of funding for schools. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard explains the fallout from the incident.Dec. 16, 2021
UP NEXT
Jurors hear testimony on use of force in Kim Potter trial
02:48
Meadows' text messages reveal pleas for Trump intervention during Jan. 6 riot
03:34
Arkansas server fired after $4,400 tip dispute
02:44
Millennials join forces with friends to buy homes, start mortgages together
04:48
Putin, Xi meet on strengthening ties as both countries face international scrutiny
02:21
O.J. Simpson no longer on parole from 2008 armed robbery conviction