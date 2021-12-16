IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Company behind teacher 'Dash for Cash' fundraiser apologizes

02:40

Video of teachers in South Dakota scrambling to win cash for their classrooms during a hockey game sparked outrage, drawing criticism about lack of funding for schools. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard explains the fallout from the incident.Dec. 16, 2021

