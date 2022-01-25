'The metaverse is here to stay': Company digitizes celebrities into avatars for metaverse
As the metaverse becomes a reality, NBC News' Savannah Sellers speaks to Julia Haart, CEO of Elite World Group, and gets an inside look at her life-like avatars of the world's best known models, performers and influencers as they are launched into the metaverse. Jan. 25, 2022
