Company says smart gun technology could prevent accidental shootings
04:47
Gun ownership has surged during the pandemic along with gun accidents, a firearms safety group counted nearly 400 unintentional shootings by children last year. Now, one company is trying to bring a “smart gun” to market with technology that allows only an authorized user to fire it. March 30, 2022
