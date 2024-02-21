IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Concerns grow over racism within artificial intelligence
Feb. 21, 202404:31
Concerns grow over racism within artificial intelligence

There are concerns that racism exists in artificial intelligence as users are sounding the alarm over a lack of representation for minorities and people of color within the technology. Futurist Sinead Bovell explains why some are saying AI creates a racial divide and is helping spread racism.Feb. 21, 2024

