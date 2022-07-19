IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Concerns grow over Texas power grid as temperatures rise

    04:44
  • UP NEXT

    U.K. blasted with record-shattering heat wave

    01:39

  • London Fire Brigade declares major incident as fires spread amid heat wave

    02:22

  • Record-shattering heat wave leads to deaths across Britain

    03:21

  • Millions facing triple-digit temperatures as heat moves east

    03:26

  • Australian report highlights land, species lost to climate change

    01:53

  • Tractor engulfed by flames as man tries to dig trench to save Spanish town

    01:01

  • Londoners brace for record heat after hottest night registered

    01:21

  • Watch: Large waves crash over seawall, wipe out part of outdoor Hawaiian wedding

    00:40

  • Life-threatening heatwave blazing through 20 states, impacting millions

    03:17

  • Action on climate change stalled after Sen. Manchin blocks legislation

    01:40

  • Doorbell video shows UPS driver collapse in extreme Arizona heat

    01:11

  • British trains struggle to cope with record-breaking heat wave

    01:28

  • Extreme heat across the world could break records

    01:22

  • Britain declares first ever national heat emergency

    01:38

  • Brutal heat wave impacting more than 20 million across US

    01:55

  • Thousands evacuated from southwestern France as heat wave sparks wildfires

    01:07

  • Scorching summer heat leaves some regions in triple-digits

    01:09

  • Southwest Virginia recovers after intense flooding

    01:45

  • Dozens of missing persons from Virginia flooding have been located, no fatalities

    01:44

NBC News NOW

Concerns grow over Texas power grid as temperatures rise

04:44

As Texas sees record-breaking high temperatures across multiple areas this summer, there are renewed concerns over the state’s power grid system. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez has more including how Texans were asked twice to cut back on energy use during peak hours to avoid blackouts. July 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Concerns grow over Texas power grid as temperatures rise

    04:44
  • UP NEXT

    U.K. blasted with record-shattering heat wave

    01:39

  • London Fire Brigade declares major incident as fires spread amid heat wave

    02:22

  • Record-shattering heat wave leads to deaths across Britain

    03:21

  • Millions facing triple-digit temperatures as heat moves east

    03:26

  • Australian report highlights land, species lost to climate change

    01:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All